38% off Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Watch

Garmin's 735XT is the perfect watch for cyclists that enjoy other sports.

Not all riders want the clutter of a GPS computer on their bars and for some, having the data constantly visible detracts from the experience of being out on the bike.

A GPS watch is a great way to subtly record your ride and with heart rate data being taken from the wrist, it's much easier to use this off the bike while also being great on the road.

The 735XT is also ANT+ compatible so you can link up a power meter if you have one.

The screen is very clear and with the apps available, this is a very interactive watch.

With the phone connectivity, this also works very well as a smartwatch, keeping you connected while out on the bike.

