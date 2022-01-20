Ride in style with this stylish, convertible Castelli Perfetto RoS jacket with a huge 37% off!

38% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket £149.00 BUY NOW AT 38% OFF

This Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket gives you unbeatable dry-weather comfort whilst keeping you protected when the heavens open.

Worrying about potential weather conditions before setting out on a ride will be a thing of the past – simply layer up according to the temperatures expected and enjoy your winter training.

Each arm is zipped just above the elbows giving you the opportunity to own two garments in one. The zippers aren’t visible or felt when worn owing to a sleek design. On cooler days you’ve got a Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jacket and more moderate days a Gabba.

The new Gore-Tex Infinium fabrics utilized in the Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve are the result of a dedicated collaboration between Castelli’s R & D team and Gore – offering unrivaled, high-grade water protection, keeping you dry when the heavens open.

38% off Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket £149.00 BUY NOW AT 38% OFF

About Tredz

Our society is facing particular challenges in regards to health and transportation. Already significant congestion costs and traffic volumes are set to grow, all whilst the world’s oil runs out. Add to that our declining health as a nation and you can’t help but think that perhaps, just perhaps, the simple bicycle can be seen as part of the solution.

It’s that mentality that drives us to see cycle use increase; to support & increase the footprint of cycling.

We are two stores. We are a website. We stock over 500 brands. We have trained and qualified mechanics. We support aspiring cyclists. We support the community. We price match if you find kit cheaper. We take returns back a year after you bought them. We are trusted.

…we believe in the bicycle.