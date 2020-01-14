38% off 2019 Specialized Tarmac SL6 Comp

BUY NOW AT £1949.99

The Tarmac is one of those bikes that handles beautifully, making it perfect for general riding through to full-on racing.

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Comp 2019 £1949.99 Buy now at 38% off

The Specialized Tarmac is one of the longest running ranges of bikes and is designed for the climbers.

That said, it was, for a long time, the race bike that was used by the sprinters too.

That's due to the Tarmac's high stiffness in the bottom bracket and headtube.

This one comes with a Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset and Specialized finishing kit. It's a very tidy looking machine.

Rolling on DT Swiss wheels keeps the cost down, but they're still quality wheels.

