This SRAM Red eTap AXS 1x 12Sp Groupset is simply awesome. Allowing you to easily personalize the groupset right from your phone and enable your choices while riding thanks to AXS technology.

37% off SRAM Red eTap AXS 1x 12Sp Groupset £901.49 save 37%

Designed with AXS technology, this groupset allows you to switch between an enhanced shift mode and manual shifting within seconds.

The eTap AXS rear derailleurs are all equipped with Orbit™ fluid dampers on the pulley cage for a quiet ride and exceptional chain security.

Whether your looking to hook this up to your road bike or your gravel bike, this groupset is perfect for anywhere a drop bar bike can go.

About SRAM

SRAM was founded on a single product in 1987 and introduced the Grip Shift (or twist shift) shifter to the road bike market in 1988. In 1991 that technology was adapted for mountain bikes, and SRAM quickly grew.

In 1995, eager to expand, SRAM introduced their first mountain bike rear derailleur, dubbed ESP, that featured a new and unique 1:1 cable actuation ratio that was more tolerant of cable contamination and easier to set than the competitors. The new derailleur was designed to pair perfectly with SRAM’s ESP Grip Shifters, and this was a critical first step for SRAM toward producing a complete shifting system.

