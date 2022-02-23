37% off Ridley Noah Ultegra Carbon Aero Road Bike - 2019

If you're looking for pure speed, this Ridley Noah Ultegra Carbon Aero Road Bike - 2019 currently has 37% off.

The Noah Ultegra from Ridley is perfect for aspiring road racers and club riders alike. Perfectly designed for pushing your way up the ranks and will have you giving the pro riders a run for their money.

With an aerodynamic Carbon frameset that's equipped with a Shimano Ultegra 11 Speed groupset, you will be blasting your way to the top in no time.

This race-ready warrior has a Shimano Ultegra 11 speed groupset within its arsenal and provides ultra-efficient power transfer, so you can rocket past the competition with ease. Plus, it rolls on Forza AC45 wheels and Vittoria Zaffiro Pro tyres keep weight low while giving you excellent traction for smooth performance over rougher terrain.

About Ridley

Ridley is based in Flanders, Belgium - the heartland of cycling. Home to some of the most spectacular pro cycling races out there, such as the Tour of Flanders and Gent-Wevelgem, a region where riders excel on hard roads and cobbled climbs. Each one of Ridley’s employees has cycling coursing through their veins; they live & breathe the sport and this passion is the driving force behind the creation of their range of cutting-edge bikes. Designed, meticulously painted and assembled in Flanders, Belgium you’ll feel that rich Belgian cycling heritage in every pedal stroke you take.