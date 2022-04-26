Keep your bike serviced yourself with this super handy 39 Piece Tool Kit from Lifeline!

37% off this LifeLine Performance 39 Piece Tool Kit £94.99 BUY NOW AT 37% OFF

If you are interested in the mechanics of your bike and love fixing it up when things are slightly out of place, this LifeLine Performance 39 Piece Tool Kit is a great option for you.

This tool kit contains 39 various different tools ranging from a 2 in 1 crank extractor to a wide range of hex wrenches meaning you will definitely have everything you need when bringing out your inner bike mechanic.

The dimensions of the kit itself are as follows: Height: 19cm; Width: 41cm; Thickness: 18cm. This means you can keep it tucked away nicely when not in use in your home or even in your car and it won't take up much room at all.

There is nothing more annoying than doing some work on your bike and all of a sudden, you've lost one of the bolts. Well, one of the lifesavers in this kit is the magnetic collector tray allowing you to put those screws and bolts somewhere they will not get lost.

So, whether you're looking for a simple clean or a completely new build, this kit has everything you could need as a beginner mechanic to help you along the way.