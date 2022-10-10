37% off Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve Road Shoes

If you are looking for some new, super comfortable road cycling shoes, you should check out these Fizik Tempo R5 Overcurve Road Shoes!

The Tempos have been designed and engineered to perform on paved roads, from the smoothest tarmac to the most demanding pave making them a great all-around road shoe to add to your collection.

The microtex upper provides you with an extremely durable and comfortable shoe so you can ride with confidence for longer.

Made with a nylon composite outsole, you have ensured the perfect balance between comfort and pedalling efficiency.

Coming in at a weight of just 253g, you won't be carrying around any unwanted weight with you so you can fly past your opponents with ease.