37% off Felt Sport-e 50 EQ Hybrid Ebike

Save both energy and money on this fantastic Felt Sport-e 50 EQ Hybrid Ebike. Helping you get from A to B with ease.

This super sleek Sport-e 50 EQ combines design, confindent geometry and modern components for an effortless comfortable ride. The result is a fantastic hybrid bike suitable for comfortable commuting, recreation, nipping to the shops and more.

Built with Shimano Steps E8000 components guarantee fun for all, making it possible to explore new terrain and new horizons with a range of up to 100km thanks to the E8010 500Wh battery.

With a maximum torque of 75Nm, the Shimano Steps E8000 motor helps both when climbing and descending making the steepest of hills feel effortless. The reliable silent motor is one of the smallest and lightest on the market helping to keep the weight to a minimum.

About Felt

Felt Bikes started in the USA over 20 years ago and although originally a triathlon bike brand they now make a bike to suit any cycling discipline. From Tour de France level road bikes to full suspension mountain bikes, and everything in between, Felt continue to develop products with the same dedication to innovation as the originals.

Felt were one of the first manufacturers to introduce ‘aero’ road frames into the professional race scene and were an immediate success. The trickledown effect of this is that you can now see some of these aero features throughout the road range without the previous lofty price tag. Of course the top end bikes and frames still feature the latest cutting edge advances in aero frame technology including the AR3 Di2 which features all the aero benefits as well as being fully Shimano Di2 compatible.