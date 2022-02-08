If you're looking at upgrading your groupset, this Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset bundle is a great option for you.

37% off Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset Bundle £1899.00 BUY NOW AT 37% OFF

Campagnolo is highly rated when it comes to electronic transmissions and the Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset is the perfect example of why. Not only is this groupset bundle going to set you up with all you could need from a groupset, but you can now save 37% making it less harsh on your bank account.

Featuring extremely precise shifting, industry-leading motorized actuators, and the longest-lasting power unit available.

The aero design means that the Record ESP V3 allows greater integration and compatibility, even with aero frames.

The integrated wireless technology makes EPS communication with PC / Notebook / Tablet / Smartphone via Bluetooth / ANT+ / Garmin Edge 520/ Garmin Edge 1000 as easy as it can be.

37% off Campagnolo Record EPS V3 Groupset Bundle £1899.00 BUY NOW AT 37% OFF

About Campagnolo

Campagnolo is an Italian brand with a rich heritage in the design and manufacture of road bike components and wheels. By combining cutting edge technology with classic Italian styling Campagnolo have produced a range of precise-shifting, dependable groupsets that look elegant too. Campagnolo are recognised as the ultimate choice of road bike componentry; from the top of the range 12 speed Super-Record groupset to their more affordable Centaur and Veloce groupsets which offer excellent value for brakes, derailleurs, cassettes and chainsets, there’s an option to suit your bike and your budget. With electronic (EPS) shifting versions of their higher-end groupsets as well as traditional mechanical versions there is more choice than ever before when building your dream road bike.