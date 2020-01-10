37% off Boardman Air 9.4 Ultegra Di2 Carbon Road Bike 2020

BUY NOW AT £1899

You get a great carbon frame with an Ultegra Di2 groupset at a sensible price.

Boardman AIR 9.4 Ultegra Di2 £1899.00 Buy now at 37% off

There are huge savings to be had on some brilliant bikes and this Boardman Elite AIR 9.4 Ultegra Di2 is one of the best.

Pain cave essentials: The ultimate Smart Trainer setup for under a grand

You can grab a whopping £1101 off a bike with a top spec sheet. The carbon frame is set up to take both mechanical and electronic groupsets and there is also space for nice wide 28mm tyres.

Review: Boardman SLR 9.6 Disc

This one comes with the fabulous Ultegra Di2 groupset that gives you snappy shifting at the touch of a button. The chainset looks just like the more expensive Dura-Ace and comes with a 52/36 chainring combination. The cassette is an 11-28, creating a great setup for fast riding and smashing it up the climbs.

41% off Shimano RP9 Carbon Road Cycling Shoes

The Vision wheels are also perfectly suited for mixed terrain, with the 35mm alloy rims offering a great balance of aero and low weight. These are shod with the rapid rolling of the Vittoria Corsa G+ 25mm tyres combining for quick accelerations.

44% off Scott Silence eRide 10 2019 City eBike

Finishing kit from Boardman and Fizik round out a lovely bike. If you're after a fast road bike, this is a brilliant option at a great price.

Boardman AIR 9.4 Ultegra Di2 £1899.00 Buy now at 37% off

About Boardman

It all began in 1981 when a 13-year-old Chris Boardman turned up to a local 10-mile time trial in cut-off jeans and on a recycled bike. This was the first race that started a meteoric rise first through the Amateur and then Professional ranks culminating in Olympic, World and Tour De France stage and Yellow Jersey victories.

Throughout this rise from humble beginnings to legendary status Chris not only pushed his body to its limits but through his restless curiosity, pursuit of perfection and cutting edge technology also the machines and products he was using.

Nothing highlights this philosophy more than the Hour Record. Before the very best of the current Professional ranks attacked the hour record, resulting in Bradley Wiggins achieving 54.526Km, Chris Boardman pushed his body and machine beyond what was considered possible and achieved an incredible 56.375km.

Following his career as a rider Chris applied his knowledge, experience and philosophy to the new generation of Olympians through his role as R&D director at British Cycling. This position led to Chris overseeing the product used by the riders competing in the 2008 Olympics and the record-breaking 2012 games in London.

About Cycle Republic

On December the 12th we opened our first store at Euston Tower, London. The 3000 sq. ft shop is packed with the latest bikes, clothing, accessories and parts. In an industry first, courtesy bikes are made available to customers whose bikes are in the workshop for an extended period of time.

2015 saw us open our first shops outside London, with new locations in Norwich, Manchester, Bristol, and Nottingham alongside three new shops in the capital. Alongside store expansion, our product range continues to grow with the addition of the likes of Haibike.

In an extremely busy year, we launched a brand-new transactional website, offered customers an additional payment type, with the introduction of Cyclescheme, all whilst continuing to add to our bikes and accessories categories. Bloomsbury, Fenchurch, Purley and Leeds open their doors for the first time.

We’re delighted to become stockists of premium, Italian road brand Wilier Triestina. Scott road, mountain, electric and hybrid bikes also become available to cyclists. We ink a deal to retail BMC bikes from Autumn 2019.