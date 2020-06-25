37% off 2019 Sensa Giulia G3 Disc 105 Carbon Road Bike

Sensa is a brand that is huge in Holland and we're seeing some of their bikes on UK roads too. This Giulia G3 is designed for general riding and long miles.

Lots of the value that you get from these bikes is thanks to the fact that Merlin is buying them directly from Sensa, effectively cutting one step and passing the savings to you.

Review: Sensa Giulia G2

Getting a carbon frame, hydraulic disc brakes, and Shimano’s excellent 105 groupset at this price is a great bargain.

Sizes are limited, but the 55cm option is perfect for those of us that are average height

The Giulia G3 is an update to the Giulia G2 that road.cc tested way back in 2013. Back then, Dave loved the speed and efficiency of the frame.

New for the Giulia G3 is a slight improvement in aerodynamics thanks to the flat back tube shapes, along with a claimed improvement in comfort.

The G3 comes with Shimano’s excellent 105 groupset. This consists of reliable mechanical shifting that is fast and accurate.

Paired with this is the hydraulic dis braking that provides loads of stopping power with loads of modulation. This gives you more confidence of descents and is so much better in wet weather and in heavy traffic.

About Sensa

Exclusive to Merlin Cycles in the UK, Sensa Bikes have been around since 2005 but have their origins within a family owned company based in east Holland with more than 25 years of experience in bicycle design and manufacture. Starting out with a small range of high-quality carbon road racing bikes Sensa quickly grew into one of Holland’s most popular bike brands with a large range of road, cyclocross and mountain bikes. Sensa products keep evolving thanks to their innovative approach to design and construction with bikes still built in Holland for you by employees with a true love for all forms of cycling.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.