36% off Fizik Aliante R1 Open Carbon Road Saddle

This saddle is hugely popular for high performance at a sensible price point.

If you're not sitting comfortably on your bike then we really feel for you. We've been there and it's not pleasant.

Riders that need a bit of support when they're in the drops can really benefit from the Aliante's shape. It's made for Bull spine types or those of us that can't touch our toes!

That support means that riders will less flexibility can still be comfortable when riding in an aggressive aero position.

The added pressure-relieving cutout in the centre of the saddle is great for improving blood flow, preventing your bottom from going numb.

This, the braided carbon-railed version of the saddle comes in at 205g, one of the lightest road saddles on the market.

The base is made from carbon-reinforced nylon which gives a solid pedalling platform. A Microtex cover not only looks really smart but also ensures high mileage without wear.

