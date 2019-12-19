36% off Fizik Aliante R1 Open Carbon Road Saddle
This saddle is hugely popular for high performance at a sensible price point.
If you're not sitting comfortably on your bike then we really feel for you. We've been there and it's not pleasant.
Riders that need a bit of support when they're in the drops can really benefit from the Aliante's shape. It's made for Bull spine types or those of us that can't touch our toes!
Elite Suito Smart Trainer down to £584.99
That support means that riders will less flexibility can still be comfortable when riding in an aggressive aero position.
40% off Specialized Tarmac Sport Disc Carbon Road Bike
The added pressure-relieving cutout in the centre of the saddle is great for improving blood flow, preventing your bottom from going numb.
41% off Prime Baroudeur SE Disc and Rim Wheelsets
This, the braided carbon-railed version of the saddle comes in at 205g, one of the lightest road saddles on the market.
38% off Profile Design 58 TwentyFour Carbon Clincher Wheelset
The base is made from carbon-reinforced nylon which gives a solid pedalling platform. A Microtex cover not only looks really smart but also ensures high mileage without wear.
About Fizik
No matter whether you challenge yourself or other riders, or whether you're a pro-rider or an amateur, if you're searching for the most beautiful and best-performing cycling gear, Fizik is the answer.
About ProBikeKit
ProBikeKit was founded in the early 1990’s by a small team of passionate and committed road cyclists, and the business has since then developed into a global brand.
We have built on the solid foundations of our business where our passion for road cycling matches our relentless commitment to provide customers with a first-class service for the best road, mountain bike and cyclo-cross cycling kit available at the most affordable prices.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.