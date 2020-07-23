36% off Colnago CLX Disc Ultegra Carbon Road Bike

BUY NOW AT £2,299

This carbon road bike is perfect for heading on long group rides and tackling sportives

Contrary to the image above, the bike comes with mechanical Ultegra R8020 shifting.

Merlin Takeover - TT Special Featuring Zipp, Giro, Castelli & More

If you’re looking for the ideal bike for tackling hilly sportives and group rides on a Sunday morning then this Colnago has the added benefit of being a real head-turner.

£500 off BMC Teammachine SLR02 Disc Two 2020 Road Bike

While Colnago is a brand with a rich history in the world of cycling, this road bike is fully modern.

Garmin Solar Smartwatches now available at Wiggle

The carbon frame comes equipped with 25mm tyres, but there is space to go wider. We’d really recommend fitting 28mm tyres for the best balance of performance and comfort.

Up to 50% off Science In Sport Cycling Nutrition

Shimano's Ultegra R8020 groupset provides snappy mechanical shifting that can be relied on in all weathers.

35% off Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Gear Kit

Similarly, the hydraulic disc brakes are brilliant in the rain. They provide loads of control, something that we find allows us to ride faster.

Colnago CLX Disc Ultegra Road Bike £2299.00 buy now at 36% off

About Colnago

At the age of 13 Ernesto Colnago, in order to work at the Gloria bicycle factory in Milan as a welder, changed the date of birth on the documents.

The entrepreneurial story of Colnago is born in a small shop in Via Garibaldi 10 in Cambiago.

Colnago meets Eddy Merckx, who needs reliable and artfully recorded wheels to be used at Milan-Sanremo. The job is perfect and Merckx wins the race. Ernesto has not been a simple mechanic for a long time: he is now a full-fledged frame builder, and making Merckx’s bikes – even 20 in a year – is his definitive focus. The masterpiece is the bike used by the Belgian champion for the hour record.

In the following years, Colnago bikes have been ridden to countless victories at the highest level.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.