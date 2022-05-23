35% off these Shimano RC5 Road Shoes

Designed to optimise pedalling efficiency, these Shimano RC5 road shoes are perfect if you're a keen cyclist or a weekend rider!

The fit is essential to riding to your best ability when it comes to cycling shoes. These Shimano RC5s feature a surround wrap upper to ensure they fit like a glove. Furthermore, the Boa L6 dial allows you to adjust the tightness of these shoes on your foot with ease. This can help when riding over various different surfaces as you can loosen the shoe when the terrain gets a bit rougher for a free-flowing feel.

When heading out on a warm summer day, body temperature is also critical as keeping your body cool can increase endurance and stop you from getting too hot and sweaty. These Shimano RC5s are designed with a mesh/TPC/synthetic leather composite to increase breathability.

The combination of the light carbon-reinforced nylon sole and the low height midsole help to maintain a high level of stability. As well as this, it also optimises power transfer from your legs to your pedals making you faster without using as much energy.

These shoes are compatible with 3-bolt standards, such as: Look Delta and Keo, Shimano SPD-SL, Speedplay Light Action, Zero, X-Series (via 3-hole adapter plate), Campagnolo Pro-Fit, Mavic Zxellium, Time Iclic/Xpresso and Time Impact.