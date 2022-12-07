Why not invest in a coffee machine this Christmas so you can start every morning right with a cup of Joe!

35% off Siemens Bean to Cup Fully Automatic Freestanding Coffee Machine £279.00 BUY NOW AT 35% OFF

Easily prepare every coffee and milk beverage at the touch of a button with the OneTouch function and CoffeeDirect panel.

Foams the milk in your cup for perfect cappuccinos and lattes. Simply add milk to the cup and froth it. The milk frother can easily be removed and is dishwasher safe.

This coffee machine grinds the perfect aroma out of every bean thanks to ceramDrive high-quality ceramic grinders.

Siemen’s iAroma System delivers the finest flavours to each cup thanks to a combination of optimum preparation and seamless coffee machine technology.