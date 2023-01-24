If you're in the market for some new, super light carbon road shoes ready for this summer, you should check out these Sidi Wire 2 Air Carbon Road Shoes!

35% off Sidi Wire 2 Air Carbon Road Shoes £249.00 BUY NOW AT 35% OFF

The Sidi Wire 2 Carbon Air is an all-new summer cycling road shoe from Sidi Sport. Featuring a top-of-the-line Carbon Vent sole, with a vented Microfibre Tech-Pro upper fabric it is perfect for warm sunny rides offering maximum airflow and breathability.T

he Techno 3 closure system one on the side of the shoe and one atop the tongue ensures a secure fit with no hot spots, while the adjustable heel eliminates heel lift. The full carbon Vent sole features an adjustable and replaceable front vent and a replaceable soft heel pad. The sole is 3 bolt cleat fitting only.