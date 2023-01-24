35% off Sidi Wire 2 Air Carbon Road Shoes
If you're in the market for some new, super light carbon road shoes ready for this summer, you should check out these Sidi Wire 2 Air Carbon Road Shoes!
The Sidi Wire 2 Carbon Air is an all-new summer cycling road shoe from Sidi Sport. Featuring a top-of-the-line Carbon Vent sole, with a vented Microfibre Tech-Pro upper fabric it is perfect for warm sunny rides offering maximum airflow and breathability.T
he Techno 3 closure system one on the side of the shoe and one atop the tongue ensures a secure fit with no hot spots, while the adjustable heel eliminates heel lift. The full carbon Vent sole features an adjustable and replaceable front vent and a replaceable soft heel pad. The sole is 3 bolt cleat fitting only.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.