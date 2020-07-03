35% off Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Gear Kit

Merlin Cycles have a brilliant deal that makes converting your current 11-speed Shimano groupset to Di2 easy.

This is the easiest way to upgrade an older Di2 system if the components are getting a bit worn out after long miles and bumps from crashes.

Review: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 Groupset

This time of year is perfect for installing new components as the summer bike has likely been put into hibernation due to the adverse weather.

Up to 50% off saddles from Fizik, Fabric, Selle Italia and more

You can install the new parts without needing to rush the job, then there's usually a nice day or two that serve as the perfect chance to test the parts, ensuring that everything works for next year.

Save £329 on Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 Road Bike 2020

Merlin has included everything that you need to simply plug the components together and get going.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100: 5 key innovations

The shifters are the latest R9150 model with the extra function buttons that you can programme to control your GPS computer.

Massive 50% off De Marchi Granturismo II Cycling Jersey

This kit comes with the standard Junction A box and internal Junction B box. There's also all the cabling that you'll need for a normal road bike and the internal seatpost battery along with the charger.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 Gear Kit £1499.00 Buy now at 35% off

About Shimano

In February 1921, Shozaburo Shimano opened Shimano Iron Works in Higashi Minato in Sakai City when he was 26 years old. On the site of a demolished celluloid factory, he rented a nearly 40-square-meter area. The monthly rent was 5 yen. At that time, the new establishment had only a single lathe, measuring about 1.8 meters long. Shozaburo Shimano decided to produce freewheels. Of all bicycle components, freewheels entailed the highest level of technology to produce.

Since then, Shimano has released some of our favourite cycling products with the current Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset being our pick of the bunch.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.