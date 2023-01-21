35% off Ridley Kanzo C Carbon Apex1 Disc Gravel Bike (2022)

Hit the trails with this awesome gravel bike!

Ready for all terrains, the Ridley Kanzo C Carbon Apex1 Disc Gravel Bike is just as adventurous as you. Its carbon fibre frame is paired with an SRAM Apex1 drivetrain with a wide-range cassette, Shimano RS171 DB wheels and Vittoria Terreno Mix tyres.

The Kanzo C is a true all-road bike. Its relaxed road geometry is designed with gravel racing in mind. It can easily handle up to 36mm tyres, with ample space built into the frame to fit mudguards. Take it straight from road to off-road. It rides like a dream in those long, straighter sections of trails. But no matter the terrain you encounter, this bike will ensure that your ride is all about fun!

