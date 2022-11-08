35% off Kona Rove AL 650 SE Gravel Bike

Looking for a fast, agile and versatile off-road riding experience? Well, you should check out this Kona Rove AL 650 SE Gravel Bike!

The Kona Rove AL 650 SE is the perfect bike for you if you are looking for speed as well as comfort when venturing onto those more gravel roads.

The Kona 6061 aluminium frame makes this bike feel super secure to ride off-road. Matched with the Kona Project Two aluminium fork, this bike isn’t too weighty either.

The Shimano Claris 2x8-Speed drivetrain provides you with enough gears to ride in various different terrain conditions. Thus, making this bike more versatile.

Tektro Mira mechanical disc brakes allow you to ride with confidence as you will be able to stop efficiently on a wide range of surfaces.

