35% off Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 Carbon Road Bike

A fast road bike with hydraulic disc brakes

This race bike features an aero carbon frame, highly integrated front end, hydraulic disc brakes and slick 105 shifting.

Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 £1499.99 Buy now at 35% off

Aero road bikes are quickly becoming the go-to bikes in the pro peloton with the watts saved counting more than any weight penalty. In fact, we're even seeing the latest aero bikes being used by the climbers on some of the toughest mountain stages of the Grand Tours.

January Cycling Sales - Up to 55% off Castelli

The Propel is the aerodynamic race bike range from Giant that's aimed at all-out speed. While this model isn't the lightest, it's still perfectly capable of tacking a mixed range of terrain, making it a great bike for fast road riding and racing.

The frame features slippery tube shapes and a high level of stiffness for maximum speed in a dash for the finishing line. That'll help massively when you're in a road race as you'll be able to save energy for the crucial attack.

Pain cave essentials: The ultimate Smart Trainer setup for under a grand

This model, the Advanced 2, is the entry-level carbon build. That's not to say it's compromised, there's a ton of trickle-down technology from the top-end model that the pros use. The most noticeable is the brakes, in that they work brilliantly, especially given the low cost of the Shiamno 105 groupset. Giant has integrated the cable routing into the bar and stem to make the front end as smooth as possible.

The seatpost is also optimised for aero gains and sits perfectly with the rest of the frame.

Wiggle Boxing Day Cycling Deals - Castelli, Shimano, Garmin, Kask & More

Finishing kit is all from Giant themselves, the stock PA-2 Disc wheels being the first thing on our upgrade list.

Road.cc Review: Giant Propel Advanced 1

Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 £1499.99 Buy now at 35% off

About Giant

Giant was founded in 1972 with a mission: to create better bikes and improve the cycling experience. From the very start, innovation and manufacturing expertise set us apart.

It began with our lightweight chromoly frames. Giant's ability to produce high-quality bikes at an affordable price allowed more riders to experience cycling in a whole new way. Since then, Giant has pioneered advancements in both aluminium and composite engineering. We introduced the first affordable carbon fibre bike, the Cadex 980 C, and revolutionised high-performance road bikes with our Compact Road Design. In mountain biking, Giant's Maestro Suspension established a new level of performance for off-road riding and racing.

Over the last four decades, Giant has grown well beyond its manufacturing roots to become the world's leading brand of quality bicycles and gear. With more than 12,000 retail partners worldwide, we aim to inspire adventure in all riders, from casual to competitive.

Giant bikes win world championships. They win design awards, too. But most importantly, they win the hearts of riders who choose to make cycling a part of their lives. We support that choice. We think it makes the world a better place.

About Rutland Cycles

Established in 1981, Rutland Cycling is now a second-generation family business with 12 stores and an industry-leading website. Rutland's stores feature dedicated Electric Bike Centres and offer a wide range of products and services to all types of cyclists, from children learning to ride their first bike, through to performance athletes.

Much has changed in the world of cycling since 1981, but we remain committed to the same vision: to inspire more people to get out and ride a bike. For us, it's about much more than just selling bicycles — we're here to help people achieve their cycling goals. As we've grown, our family values have helped us build a strong team ethos and keep us focused on delivering an excellent experience for our customers.

We believe passionately that to get more people making cycling part of their lives, you've got to make it convenient and easy. So, in our Rutland Cycling stores, you can hire a bike or e-bike, get your own bike repaired or book a Retul bike fit 7 days a week, borrow a courtesy bike while your bike is serviced, and pick up cycle clothing, spares and accessories. We also believe in leading by example and inspiring new cyclists to give it a go, and so we offer demo bikes, led rides, including women-only rides, and bike maintenance classes for all cyclists. In the end, it's all about going the extra mile, both for our customers and each other.