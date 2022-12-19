35% off Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Watch

If you're looking for a way to measure your progress with the ease of wearing a watch, this Garmin Forerunner 55 is a great option for you!

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an easy-to-use running watch that keeps track of your every move. The smartwatch features an integrated, wrist-based heart rate monitor (see Garmin.com/ataccuracy), and uses GPS to track how far, how fast and where you’ve run.

The Forerunner 55 helps you plan an effective race day strategy with the PacePro™ feature (Forerunner 55 is not compatible with on-device courses. Pace guidance is GPS-based only). The PacePro™ feature is easy to use, providing GPS-based pace guidance for a selected course or distance.

The smartwatch is packed full of additional running features that help you run smarter. Such helpful run training tools include race time predictions and finish time estimates.

If you fancy changing it up, the Forerunner 55 can be used to track all your movements with built-in activity profiles for running, cycling, track run, virtual run, pool swimming, Pilates, HIIT, breathwork and more.

Tune into every area of your body with the watch’s advanced wellness features and modes. The smartwatch includes wellness features such as intensity minutes, fitness age, all-day respiration and more.

The watch’s display is incredibly customisable – you can easily customise your watch with free watch faces, data fields, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ™ Store (Requires Garmin Connect™ app and Connect IQ™ app loaded on compatible smartphone paired to Forerunner 55; see Garmin.com/ble).

Run further and longer without fear, thanks to the watch’s extensive battery life. The Forerunner 55 delivers 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode. The watch is also easy to charge with the included USB charging cable.