35% off Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap Reflective Road Shoes

Looking for a new set of road shoes? These Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap Reflective Road Shoes are a great option to stay comfortable and see in the dark!

Featuring Velcro® straps, the power strap design provides a super comfortable fit whilst holding your foot firmly so you can ensure the power you put in is used effectively.

Furthermore, the power strap design allows you to alter the fit throughout your ride with ease so you can find the perfect level of compression and customisation.

The R5 nylon composite outsole provides the perfect balance between comfort and pedalling efficiency. It will make the most of your watts, transferring power to your pedals for rapid accelerations and top-peed efforts.

These Road Shoes are compatible with road bike pedal systems that use cleats with 3-bolt standards, such as: Look Delta and Keo, Shimano SPD-SL, Speedplay Light Action, Zero, X-Series (via 3-hole adapter plate), Campagnolo Pro-Fit, Mavic Zxellium, Time Iclic/Xpresso and Time Impact.