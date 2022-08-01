35% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer

Does that odd rainy day stop you from heading out on an adventure on your bike? Well, you can train indoors with this Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer!

If you're looking for a turbo trainer that truly emulates the feeling of real tarmac, this Elite Direto Smart turbo trainer is a great option for you.

Capable of simulating hills up to 14% inclines and achieving a 1400 Watt power output at 40kmph, it is very difficult to get bored of this turbo trainer.

Featuring an OTS allows you to measure your power within +/-2% accuracy,

Furthermore, you can connect this trainer up via Bluetooth and ANT+ FE-C to your smartphone or tablet so you can access all your ride information strirght away on an array of different E-training apps.

As well as calculating ride data, this wireless connectivity also allows you to join various virtual rides via Zwift and Kinomap putting you into real-life and super realistic scenarios.

When not in use, the Elite Direto Turbo Trainer folds down quite small so you don't have to worry about a big space to store it.