35% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer

Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer

The Elite Direto truly brings the feeling of training outdoors inside.

The innovative wireless technology gives you an immersive and innovative workout from the comfort of your own home. Bluetooth and ANT+ FE-C connectivity let the trainer transmit your workout information direct to your smartphone or tablet, while apps such as Zwift, TrainerRoad and My E-Training drop you right into virtual rides for a truly immersive experience.

Reveiw: Elite Direto Trainer

The Direto itself features an efficient and powerful 4.2kg flywheel that replicates real-life inertia to give as authentic a feel to your workout as possible. Within the unit is an OTS (Optical Torque Sensor) which measures your power output to within +/-2%, sending it right to your mobile device for immediate analysis of your performance.

To ensure you keep focused and to keep things interesting and realistic, the Direto can emulate inclines of up to 14% to really put you through your paces and maxes out at a huge 1400 watts of power when riding at 40km/h.