35% off Cinelli Veltrix Potenza 11 Disc Road Bike

This carbon endurance bike is a beauty.

If you’re looking for something a bit special then we doubt that you’ll see many of these at the cafe.

This Cinelli is a stunner, with a beautiful paint job and clean lines.

The carbon frame might be from a classic brand, but it’s right up to date in terms of design.

A sensible build sees the bike come with flat mount disc brakes, 12mm thru-axles, and space for 28mm rubber.

The geometry is aimed more towards speed than outright comfort, but this will still be an easy bike to ride on the broken back roads.

You could even take some gravel roads, so long as the gravel is pretty fine.

About Cinelli

Cinelli was founded in 1947 by Cino Cinelli, an ex-professional rider whose palmarés includes victory at the 1943 Milano – San Remo. Though not himself an engineer, Cino was a stubborn perfectionist and within 20 years his company was globally-recognized as the golden standard of racing handlebars and stems as well as the inventor of the world’s first plastic saddle, Unicanitor and the most sought-after Italian racing frames of the period, the mythical Supercorsa (still in production today).

Cinelli’s fusion of Design and Sport begin a new era in the late-2000s with the rise of the urban fixed gear, and subsequently, New Cycling, movement which privileged the values of creativity, non-conformism and counter-cultural aesthetics and attitudes, values totally in-line with Antonio Colombo’s Cinelli which itself has become a symbol of the movement.

About Cycle Republic

On December the 12th we opened our first store at Euston Tower, London. The 3000 sq. ft shop is packed with the latest bikes, clothing, accessories and parts. In an industry first, courtesy bikes are made available to customers whose bikes are in the workshop for an extended period of time.

2015 saw us open our first shops outside London, with new locations in Norwich, Manchester, Bristol, and Nottingham alongside three new shops in the capital. Alongside store expansion, our product range continues to grow with the addition of the likes of Haibike.

In an extremely busy year, we launched a brand-new transactional website, offered customers an additional payment type, with the introduction of Cyclescheme, all whilst continuing to add to our bikes and accessories categories. Bloomsbury, Fenchurch, Purley and Leeds open their doors for the first time.

We’re delighted to become stockists of premium, Italian road brand Wilier Triestina. Scott road, mountain, electric and hybrid bikes also become available to cyclists. We ink a deal to retail BMC bikes from Autumn 2019.