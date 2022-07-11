34% off Mavic Ksyrium 30 Disc Road Wheelset - 700c
If you're looking for a new road wheelset but you don't want to break the bank, these Mavic Ksyriums are a great option for you.
Featuring a 30mm deep tubeless friendly rim that is super light and dynamic topped off with Mavic's state-of-the-art Infinity hub so you get all of Mavic's top quality and performance.
The UST Road Tubeless system provides a smoother riding experience as well as a high level of puncher resistance so you don't have to worry when venturing out over some slightly rougher terrains.
The 30mm deep rim optimizes aero performance and improves stability in crosswinds.
