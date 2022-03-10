34% off Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon Road Cycling Shoes

Ride with comfort, ease and style with these Fizik Vento Stabilita Carbon Road Cycling Shoes. Currently with a mighty 34% off!

The Fizik Vento Stabilita road cycling shoes prioritise foot stability through the use of a fully adjustable plantar support system as well as Fizik's Dynamic Arch Support 2.0 to in effect mold to an individual rider's anatomy to ensure extra comfort.

The shoe’s upper is designed with a resilient polyurethane-laminated material combined over a cosy mesh, resulting in reduced yield and providing long-lasting foot support where it’s needed most.

Furthermore, to increase stiffness whilst maintaining a super low weight, the Fizik Vento Stabilita's feature a carbon fibre outsole which also ensures ultimate power transfer.

Lastly, another great attribute these shoes have is a wide vent inlet and deep internal channeling which provides cooling airflow for enhanced temperature control.