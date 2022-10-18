Stay seen, and stay safe with this Cateye Ampp 1100 and Ampp 800 Combo Light Set!

34% off Cateye Ampp 1100 and Ampp 800 Combo Light Set £105.00 BUY NOW AT 34% OFF

With the nights drawing in earlier as we enter into winter, staying seen and being able to see is essential to staying safe.

The Cateye Ampp 1100 & Ampp 800 Combo Light Set features two powerful lights for mounting to your bike and helmet. And, it projects a wide and stable beam of light over whatever the terrain throws at you.

Fully recharge the lights within 3 hours and ride for days without having to plug them back in!