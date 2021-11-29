If you're looking for a new steed to get you off the road and onto those smaller, gravel paths, this Wilier Jareen GRX Gravel Bike has a generous 33% off.

33% off Wilier Jareen GRX Gravel Bike £999.95 Save 33%

The Wilier Jareen GRX Gravel Bike has been designed to offer maximum versatility, allowing you to mount mudguards and front and rear racks.

Made with all weather approved integrated cable routing and a 27.2mm seat-post for greater comfort.

The flat mount disc brake means you can stop on the spot no matter the surface or conditions making it a great bike to get you through the winter.

The frame is made from 6061 Aluminium bringing the weight in at 11.9kg.

Fitted with Shimano GRX RX400 - 2x10 Speed gear/break levers, a FSA Omega Adventure chainset and a Shimano HG500 cassette, this bike is great for those longer climbs.

About Wilier

Those who own a Wilier Triestina know that they didn't choose just any bike. They know that the symbol of the halberd is part of the history of cycling, and a history more than a century old. Wilier Triestina was founded in 1906. We don't lack experience. We have never stopped combining the most advanced know-how with the ingenuity and originality for which we are known. Because we don't just build bikes; we create them. The development of a new model begins with a simple drawing on a piece of paper, and then after countless tests, it finishes with the utilization of the most advanced materials and technological innovations. Wilier Triestina's style is the perfect balance between tradition and innovation. But it also stands for safety and reliability when performing at the highest levels. The victories of our professional athletes are a testament to that.