33% off Shimano Ultegra R8020 Levers & R8070 Brake Set
Building a bike or looking to upgrade your shifters and breaks? Check out this sweet deal!
The Shimano Ultegra R8000 11-speed mechanical STI levers with R8070 flat mount disc-brake callipers have been engineered with carbon levers offering powerful, predictable and reliable braking in a wide range of conditions as well as dependable gear-shifting so your rides are a breeze.
These flat-mount hydraulic disc brakes provide you with superb stopping power and are easy to maintain thanks to the hydraulic reservoir automatically adjusting the brake pad clearance.
This feature maintains braking performance throughout the life of the brake pad leaving you to brake with confidence on any terrain and in any conditions.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.