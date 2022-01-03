Upgrade your groupset with this super durable 10 speed Shimano Tiagra 4700 Groupset with 33% off!

33% off Shimano Tiagra 4700 Groupset (10 Speed) £349.99 save 33%

If you're someone who looks at all the parts but finds it difficult to match them up, this could be a great option for you.

The Shimano Tiagra 4700 Groupset offers balanced performance and consistency; the updated range - which now supports internal cable routing - remains dependable and durable, requiring little maintenance.

Shimano's Tiagra 4700 sets a new quality benchmark for entry-level groupsets. Utilising technology from their higher-end groupsets like Dura-Ace, Ultegra and 105, has allowed Shimano to bring this quality groupset to grassroots cyclists.

