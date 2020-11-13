33% off Ridley Fenix SLA Disc Road Bike

Just £999.99 for a great frame, excellent groupset and solid finishing kit.

When you start out in cycling, there’s a whole new language to learn, etiquette to discover and the minefield of buying your first road bike. A good one can serve you well, lasting for years, travelling thousands of miles with you and fuelling a passion for riding. We’ve loved our first bikes, spending loads of time (and money) keeping them running as faithful winter bikes.

A bad bike can put you off for good, so it’s rather important to get a good bike first time. With a lightweight triple-butted alloy frame, the Ridley Fenix is a great starting point for a first road bike and it’d make an excellent winter bike if you’re looking to save a more expensive bike from the harsh winter roads.

The alloy frame features a geometry that is sporty. This is a great balance that will offer a comfortable position that won’t hold you back, but also won’t ruin your back! The headtube is slightly taller than Ridley’s aero race bikes and this is designed to put you in a more upright position for longer rides.

The Fenix was designed for riding the battered roads of Flanders, so it’ll be perfectly at home on the broken B-roads of the UK’s lanes. For added comfort, the Fenix comes with 25mm tyres, though there’s space to go wider if you’re after even more comfort.

A Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset is made up mostly of the 4700 range with an FSA Omega chainset and a KMC chain. The compact 36/46T chainrings and 11-32T cassette combination is perfect for maintaining a good cadence up the hills, allowing you to tick off the local climbs. Forza, Ridley’s in-house components brand, provide the finishing kit while Shimano provides the wheels. It’s not the flashiest stuff, but it’s solid, with a robust build quality that will allow you to get on with enjoying your ride.

