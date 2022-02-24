33% Fast Forward Outride Disc Gravel Wheelset
Take your gravel riding to the next level with this Fast Forward Outride Disc Gravel Wheelset which you can now get at 33% off!
If you're looking for a new gravel wheelset that is lightweight and versatile yet tough enough to take on the toughest trails, this wheelset is a great option for you.
the Outride gravel bike wheels will give your bike responsive handling and as they can be run tubeless, much better cornering grip.
This is because tubeless tires can be run at much lower pressures for more flex when cornering, without the risk of pinch flats and a far lower risk of punctures.
In addition to the tubeless compatibility, these wheels are built up with DT Swiss’ Competition spokes and Pro Lock Brass spoke nipples. This ensures a strong and durable build that retains its spoke tension and shape, no matter how hard you ride.
Finally, the centrelock disc brake compatibility means you will enjoy reliable braking power in all riding conditions and on all terrain types.
About Fast Forward
FFWD Wheels are designed and made in our facility in Zwolle, The Netherlands. From here a dedicated team of cycling enthusiasts daily work on the development, production, sales and promotion before they are shipped across the world to you!
