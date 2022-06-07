Looking for a short-sleeved jersey to get you through the summer? Check out this Assos MILLE GT Summer Short Sleeve Jersey with 33% off!

33% off Assos MILLE GT Summer Short Sleeve Jersey £72.99 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

Made from type.112 Dual Tex fast-drying double yarn textile, this jersey provides top-quality moisture management and breathability so you can regulate your body temperature on those warmer rides.

The Push Pull fabric sleeves offer high UV protection (UPF 50+) keeping you safe from the sun when riding! This can eliminate sunburn and irritation of the skin. Furthermore, the material has odorControl so you can stop at your favourite cafe without getting any odd looks!

The classic regular fit featuring triple ramp pockets and a full-length zipper mean an extremely comfortable fit as well as being able to carry around some bits and bobs such as a small snack or your keys.