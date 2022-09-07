32% off Wilier GTR Team Ultegra Road Bike
If you're looking for a new road bike, you should check out this awesome Wilier GTR Team Ultegra Road Bike!
Featuring a HM Carbon Monocoque 46TON frame and fork, this bike is both lightweight and super reliable.
A light frame in combination with a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset ensures optimal power, speed and ease when climbing hills which makes this bike perfect for all-around use.
Internal cable routing allows you to enjoy the sleek design of this bike without it affecting its performance in any way. This also increases aero efficiency, thus making you faster.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.