32% off Sram Force eTap AXS 2X 12-speed Groupset

Leave shift wires behind with a Sram eTap AXS groupset.

This groupset includes the shifters, front and rear mechs and batteries.

Sram Red eTap AXS Groupset £940.00 buy now at 32% off

Sram's eTap AXS groupsets are excellent and if you've just got a new frameset, this is a great groupset to pop on it. Being 12-speed, this stuff will need to be paired with a compatible 12-speed cassette, chain, and chainset.

This groupset is the rim-brake version, so it should be dead easy to switch these parts into your current SRAM groupset.

This groupset is more of a shift kit, with the shifters and both mechs included. It’s incredibly easy to install, with the shifters and mechs being particularly quick to fit.

There are no wires to route through the frame with not only makes fitting a breeze, but it also keeps the front end of your bike very clean.

Importantly, you also get the charger so that you don't run out of juice!

Sram Red eTap AXS Groupset £940.00 buy now at 32% off

About Sram

Sram was founded on a single product in 1987 and introduced the Grip Shift (or twist shift) shifter to the road bike market in 1988. In 1991 that technology was adapted for mountain bikes, and Sram quickly grew.

Recently, Sram launched a Force version of its AXS groupset, introduced as Sram Force eTap AXS. The Force version provided all of the same features and benefits as RED, but at a lower price point. Sram Force eTap AXS has found specification on nearly all of the leading bike manufacturer’s bikes.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine, Prime Wheels, and X-Tools. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.