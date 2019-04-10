32% off Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 Shift Kit

Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Upgrade your Shimano groupset to electronic shifting

The benefits of switching to electronic shifting are numerous. The speed of the shifts is just one. 

Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 Shift Kit
Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

If you've already got a Shimano 11 speed groupset on your bike then it's very simple to switch over to Di2.

You just need one of these kits. It includes everything you'll need to plug everything together and get riding as quickly as possible.

Besides both front and rear mechs, you get the latest shifters with hidden buttons in the top that can be programmed to control a compatible head unit.

All cabling is included though you may need longer cables if you use super-wide bars.

Shimano's seatpost battery is included and can be fitted with a piece of spare bar tape.

