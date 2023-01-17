Keep on track with this Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Bike Computer. Perfect for all kinds of cyclists.

32% off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Bike Computer £349.99 BUY NOW AT 32% OFF

The Garmin Edge 1030 is perfect for all cyclists, from roadies to MTB riders.

Its 3.5” screen may be small but do not be fooled, the Garmin Edge 1030 is one of the best training essentials out there.

You can easily give loved ones peace of mind with inReach satellite communicator compatibility, incident detection and assistance – which sends your real-time location to emergency contacts.

When fully charged, the Garmin Edge 1030 will provide you with up to 24 hours of battery life meaning you can take it out on your longest rides without the worry of needing to stop to charge.

With extremely accurate data-collecting software, you can track your speed and elevation and keep track of your jump count, jump distance and hang time with mountain bike making, which is a great tool for MTB riders.