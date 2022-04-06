Up to 31% off SRAM Rival 1 GXP Chainset (X-SYNC)
Dig into those off road trails with this SRAM Rival 1 GXP Chainset as the heart of your bike!
Being made out of aluminum, this chainset is super durable and perfect for a gravel bike build with a 1x11 speed drivetrain.
Featuring a sharp, narrow tooth profile and rounded chamfer edges is perfect for your gravel or cyclocross bike as the teeth rip through that mud and prevent any stubborn build-ups.
This chainset is extremely versatile and offers a high level of performance across a wide range of cycling styles.
The tall square teeth edges engage the chain earlier than traditional triangle-shaped teeth meaning your power is put into the wheels straight away.
