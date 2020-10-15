31% off Cateye Ampp 800 Front Bicycle Light

Getting a good front light is really important for the dark days of autumn and winter. This Cateye Ampp is easy to fit and bright enough to see by. It’s also lightweight for you weight-conscious roadies.

Cateye Ampp 800 Front Bicycle Light £44.59 buy now at 31% off

The evenings are rapidly drawing in now and we’ve been noticing that our riders are starting to get cut short by the lack of natural light.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. If you want to make sure that you can maximise your post-work ride then a proper front light is the thing that you need.

Cateye’s Ampp 800 balances a great price with a powerful beam and a lightweight design that makes it easy to get on with.

For the majority of the time, especially when the daylight is still there, the flashing modes will give you the added visibility you need and then once the sun disappears, you’ve got enough power to see by as you head home.

The mounting system is easy to use and the light unclips when not needed. That makes it easy to either store in your pocket when you don’t want it on the handlebar or quick to take inside with you when it needs charging.

