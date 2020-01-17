Up to 31% off Campagnolo Bora One 50 Clincher Wheelset

BUY NOW AT £1299

Looking to finish off your bike with some brilliant wheels? The Bora One is lightweight and great for climbing.

Campagnolo Bora One 50 Clincher Wheelset £1299.99 Save up to 31% off

Campagnolo still makes these wheels with their fabulous cup and cone bearings.

That makes them easily serviceable with basic tools and we think that they spin beautifully.

The rim is super stiff carbon fiber measuring 50mm deep and 24.2mm wide. This supports a 25mm tyre perfectly.

The rim bed has no spoke holes meaning that you don't need rim tape. This reduces rotational weight and makes these spin up to speed effortlessly.

Braking has been improved by using grooves in the brake track. This clears water very effectively, vastly improving wet weather braking.

