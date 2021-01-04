30% off Le Col Sport Jersey II

This simple summer jersey from Le Col is the perfect purchase to get your cycling wardrobe ready for the lovely weather that must surely be just around the corner.

Le Col Sport Jersey II £66.50 Buy now at 30% off

The Sport jersey is designed for everyday riders and riding, with a slim but not all-out race fit giving comfort on the bike without making you feel like a sausage.

Le Col says that it has used a slightly heavier fabric than it uses on its race jerseys. This should mean that it stands up very well to regular use and other quality features point to this becoming a firm favourite.

Review: Le Col Sport Jersey II

The standard three rear pockets are hiding an additional waterproof zippered pocket that is ideal for storing a smartphone or your keys and a bank card.

The full-length lock down zip is a quick way to open up the jersey for maximal airflow when the weather gets really warm in the summer and there is also a zip guard to stop it irritating your neck.

The white and grey colourway has the best stock levels and we really like that as it is a jersey that will complement any bike. We certainly know how much everyone likes to match their kit to their favourite bike!

Le Col Sport Jersey II £66.50 Buy now at 30% off

About Le Col

Le Col was born from one pro-rider's push to create the best performance cycling apparel. Our founder, former GB cyclist Yanto Barker remains central to the development of Le Col kit. Putting his professional insight and hours of testing into every fine detail, it’s Yanto’s cycling expertise and pursuit of performance perfection that gives Le Col the leading edge.

Pro-cycling experience goes into the design of every detail of our kit. We have one of the widest testing and development networks in cycling, thanks to our professional teams constantly feeding back after testing, racing and winning in Le Col.

Le Col kit is produced in our own Italian factory in the shadow of Monte Grappa, offering us unparalleled quality and performance detailing on the clothing we produce.