30% off Kona Rove AL 650 SE Gravel Bike (2022)
If you are looking for a new gravel bike but you don't want to break the bank, check out this 2022 Kona Rove AL 650 SE Gravel Bike!
Featuring an aluminium frame to keep things super sturdy on those trails so you can ride with confidence!
The disc breaks make this bike perfect for gravel riding as you will get more braking power on various different surfaces.
Furthermore, the WTB SX19 wheels provide you with everything you need for a fast, comfortable ride.
Overall the Rove AL 650 is a great, medium-weight bike that will fulfil your gravel needs as well as being a great option for commuting or simply, Saturday afternoon rides.
