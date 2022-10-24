30% off Fulcrum Racing 900 C17 Road Wheelset
If you are looking for a new strong and responsive wheelset, you should check out these Fulcrum Racing 900 C17s!
This wheelset is specifically designed for road riding as it delivers incredibly smooth rolling resistance and comfort on the toughest of rides.
Made with a hard-wearing aluminium rim construction this wheelset is perfect for handling all the intensity that comes with long rides on the road.
Furthermore, they have equipped this version with aluminium hubs and steel axles, which gives it another layer of robustness as you maintain your speed and momentum.
Coming in at a weight of 1890g, this wheelset offers fantastic strength without adding any unnecessary weight to your ride.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.