30% off Castelli Undersaddle XL

Lots of saddlebags we see don't exactly fit the aesthetic of the beautiful bikes that they're mounted on. The fabric looks warn, the zip is rusty and a bump in the road could see it flying into the hedge.

This Castelli Undersaddle XL is a really nice looking option that has also been really well thought out.

The waterproof material will hold spare tubes, a multitool, CO2 cartridges and other little bits like keys and cash.

The mesh sleeve on the base is perfect for holding a pump, and if you ride tubulars, there's enough space inside for a spare tyre. It's certainly a much better solution than a spare taped to the underside of the saddle as this bag will protect the cotton tubular casing.

