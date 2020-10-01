Up to 30% off Castelli Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve Winter Jersey

This long sleeve winter jersey is one that you'll wear all winter.

This type of winter jersey is pretty common now. Everyone from pros down to club riders seems to love the low bulk and great warmth offered by these technical jerseys.

The Perfetto is the replacement for the Gabba, the jersey that kicked off this whole trend. In this long sleeve version, you've got a piece of kit that's happy to deal with every ride you do between mid-autumn and mid-spring.

The fabric is completely windproof which makes a massive difference in keeping you warm. Castelli has also increased the water-resistance of the Perfetto. It's still not a full-on rain jacket, but it'll keep out the majority of water without compromising breathability.

Mat Brett took a look at the short sleeve version over on road.cc, and described it as "exceptionally good".

The best thing about the Perfetto though is the combination of windproofing and breathability. This means that this thin jacket is really warm, but doesn't make you overheat, making it absolutely perfect for fast riding in the winter.

Castelli Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve Jersey £140.00 Save up to 30%

About Castelli

Castelli stretches back more than 134 years to a small tailoring shop in Milan founded by Vittore Gianni. The Company took a definitive turn toward cycling in 1935, when one Armando Castelli became a part of Gianni’s staff. Four years later, Castelli purchased the company from Gianni, and the story kicks into gear. Armando supplied the cycling hero’s of Coppi, Bartali, Bobet, Van Looy, and Anquetil, and along the way expanded that effort into supplying a handful of professional teams.

For three decades, Castelli created apparel that defined modern cycling. Eddy Merckx carried a refined version of a Castelli body suit to the world record in the one-hour. Bernard Hinault wore a Castelli windproof jersey to win the Fleche Wallone classic. Perhaps most importantly, Maurizio pioneered the sublimation dye process, an advance that allowed colours, logos, and his signature aesthetic flair to be added to even the most technical fabric. Cycling – and sponsorships – would never be the same.

The focus on innovation at Castelli is not a slogan, it’s a mantra of sorts. The passion and desire of Maurizio Castelli to create enhancing performance clothing is just as evident today as it was in 1974. Each and every day we set out to create tomorrow’s revolutionary futuristic clothing.

