30% off 2019 Orbea Orca Aero M20 Team Ultegra Road Bike

This carbon aero frame gets an Ultegra groupset for a fast and snappy ride.

Orbea’s Orca line is the Basque brand’s race bike range with aero bikes like this M20 and climbing bikes like the M20i.

Orbea has centred its attention around the lowering drag and they claim that the fork alone provides a “4-watt drag reduction.” Orbea has aimed to increase stiffness around the bottom bracket area providing a very reactive ride. That should help when you’re stamping your way up a steep climb.

15% off Specialized Allez Sport 2020

Orbea says that widening the fork legs helps to combat turbulence. This has the secondary benefit of allowing you to fit nice wide tyres for a bit of extra comfort.

55% off Castelli Pro Fit Light Rain Cycling Jacket

The Ultegra R8000 groupset is the perfect choice in our eyes. You get crisp and accurate shifting without any delay and the lever hood ergonomics are really good, keeping you comfortable on long rides.

16% off Specialized 2020 Tarmac Disc Expert Carbon Road Bike

The gearing is tuned to suit mixed terrain with a compact chainset providing a 34/50T combination. This drives an 11-28T cassette for a wide spread of gears.

Everything rolls on Vision’s Team 35 Comp wheels which, while perfectly capable wheels, would be the first thing that we’d be looking to upgrade. They’re shod with dependable Vittoria Rubino 25mm tyres.

Orbea Orca Aero M20 Team Ultegra £2099.00 buy now at 30% off

About Orbea

The road of the cyclist has climbs, descents, plains, false flats, endless routes, unexpected curves. Every ride a story, and every rider, too. Knowing what cycling means gives us the rare passion and knowledge to adapt and listen to the cyclist, because they're on the journey with us.

With a family of bicycles designed to suit every rider, we offer a bike for every step of the ride, from full suspension Enduro mountain bikes to featherweight Grand Tour racing steeds. Bikes for sheer enjoyment, for unending miles through the forest, and for the pinnacle of performance. We are cycling because we are fluid, able to adapt to the needs of every rider like a cyclist reading a corner.

The Basque Country has an innate passion for cycling, a perpetual love of the sport from edge to edge. It is a paradise for a cyclist to take on the road, on a bike-sharing experience with friends, but also a land of cycling champions and legends, who suffer to conquer the peaks. It's in this environment that Orbea has thrived, making cycling integral in the fabric of Basque Country society.

We saw the growth by the roadside of cycling for everyone, and we grew up riding an orange tide that arose in the valleys of the great mountains of the Pyrenees. Each Orbea retains something of our environment, the Basque Country, our mountains, our temperament, our spirit and our momentum. A responsibility to love was born here, and our enthusiasm conquered the world.

About Cycle Republic

On December the 12th we opened our first store at Euston Tower, London. The 3000 sq. ft shop is packed with the latest bikes, clothing, accessories and parts. In an industry first, courtesy bikes are made available to customers whose bikes are in the workshop for an extended period of time.

2015 saw us open our first shops outside London, with new locations in Norwich, Manchester, Bristol, and Nottingham alongside three new shops in the capital. Alongside store expansion, our product range continues to grow with the addition of the likes of Haibike.

In an extremely busy year, we launched a brand-new transactional website, offered customers an additional payment type, with the introduction of Cyclescheme, all whilst continuing to add to our bikes and accessories categories. Bloomsbury, Fenchurch, Purley and Leeds open their doors for the first time.

We’re delighted to become stockists of premium, Italian road brand Wilier Triestina. Scott road, mountain, electric and hybrid bikes also become available to cyclists. We ink a deal to retail BMC bikes from Autumn 2019.