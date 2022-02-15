Up to 29% off Fulcrum Racing Zero Competizione DB Wheelset
If you're looking for a fast, race-ready, disc brake compatible aluminum wheelset this Fulcrum Racing Zero Competizione DB Wheelset is a great option for you.
The perfect addition to any modern road bike is some super smooth-running wheels. The Fulcrum Racing Zero Competizione DB Wheelset has strong 30mm deep aluminum rims and spin on ceramic bearings for a long-lasting, friction-free ride.
The rims are also compatible with standard and tubeless clincher tires, should you want to run lower tire pressures for extra grip and lower rolling resistance on poor road surfaces.
Furthermore, to really take these wheels to the next level, Fulcrum has added carbon fiber and an aluminum blended front hub to reduce the overall weight.
Coming in at a minimal weight of 1570g, it's like you're carrying a small bag of sugar.
About Fulcrum
Since 2004, Fulcrum® has developed wheels for bikes with a sole, constant objective in mind: to deliver the best performance that modern technology can offer.
A large part of this task is the responsibility of the R&D division engineering team in Italy. However, if you want to create ever faster wheels, you cannot focus solely on test bench results, you also need to gain feedback from top riders and cycling fans worldwide.
And this is what we do: we race our bikes during lunch breaks or after work, we test our wheels by pushing them to the max, fitting them to the bikes of world champions, listening to suggestions and comments from the world of racing and from our clients.
