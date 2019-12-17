29% off Elite Direto OTS Smart Turbo Trainer

Elite’s Direto OTS Smart Trainer is a brilliant turbo for the money.

This FE-C smart trainer is accurate to within 2% and has a max resistance of 2,200 watts.

Elite Direto Smart Trainer £550.00 Buy now at 29% off

There are a lot of benefits of training indoors when the weather is rubbish. You can condense a ride down into specific intervals, allowing you to get a load of training done in a short amount of time. This is particularly useful if you’re working long hours with family commitments, or you just don’t want to spend loads of time training in the week.

Review: Elite Direto OTS Smart Trainer

Doing specific interval work during the week on a smart turbo allows you to control, with a great amount of specificity, the power that you’re riding at. We actually find it much easier to follow a complex interval session on the turbo than out on the open road where there are external factors like wind direction, gradient, or simply traffic.

Huge 48% off Felt VR3 Carbon Disc Road Endurance bike

A direct drive trainer is the best choice in our opinion as, compared to the wheel-driven type, direct drive is much quieter, eliminates wear of the rear tyre, and also prevents power loss from rear-wheel slips. The drawback to these trainers is that they can be more expensive, but that’s not the case with this Direto OTS at such a good sale price.

Up to 25% off Castelli Raddoppia 2 Jacket

For your £550, you’re getting an FE-C controlled trainer that can be controlled by third-party apps like Zwift, Trainer Road, and Rouvy. That makes the training experience much more immersive and with a power meter accuracy of 2%, you’ll be getting training data that you can rely on.

30% off Colnago CLX Disc Ultegra Carbon Road Bike

The max resistance of 2,200 watts at 60kph is more than enough for even the most powerful sprinters, so you can be sure that you’ll be able to get a hard session done on this trainer. Once you’re done training, the Direto folds up for easy storage.

36% off Specialized Power Pro Road Saddle

With adaptors that allow you to use 130 and 135 mm quick-release axles, as well as 142 x 12 mm thru-axles, most road bikes, will fit easily. There are also adaptors for BOOST 148 x 12 frames that are available separately.

Elite Direto Smart Trainer £550.00 Buy now at 29% off

About Elite

At Elite we love the effort and the joy of victory. We’re 50-strong, all well versed in cycling, so there’s no room for improvisation. Many of us have been working here for more than 20 years. We win awards at the biggest events. We work inside a historic refurbished furnace that took us 10 years to restore.

We manufacture locally, based on an idea that turned out to be fundamental to achieve success: our partners work exclusively for us, so we are primarily focused on marketing and research rather than production.

We're self-financed: all our investments come from resources that are the result of everyone's work. That eliminates a bit of weight on a difficult climb. And we keep on growing.

About Cycle Republic

On December the 12th we opened our first store at Euston Tower, London. The 3000 sq. ft shop is packed with the latest bikes, clothing, accessories and parts. In an industry first, courtesy bikes are made available to customers whose bikes are in the workshop for an extended period of time.

2015 saw us open our first shops outside London, with new locations in Norwich, Manchester, Bristol, and Nottingham alongside three new shops in the capital. Alongside store expansion, our product range continues to grow with the addition of the likes of Haibike.

In an extremely busy year, we launched a brand-new transactional website, offered customers an additional payment type, with the introduction of Cyclescheme, all whilst continuing to add to our bikes and accessories categories. Bloomsbury, Fenchurch, Purley and Leeds open their doors for the first time.

We’re delighted to become stockists of premium, Italian road brand Wilier Triestina. Scott road, mountain, electric and hybrid bikes also become available to cyclists. We ink a deal to retail BMC bikes from Autumn 2019.