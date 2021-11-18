29% off Campagnolo Shamal Mille C17 Clincher Wheelset

Whether you're looking to turn some heads or improve your race times, the Campagnolo Shamal Mille C17 Wheelset has everything you need.

Campagnolo Shamal Mille C17 Clincher Wheelset £799.99 save 29%

When fitted with 25mm and 28mm tyers, the C17 rim creates a better rim to tyer interface improving cornering and reduces rolling resistance.

The Campagnolo Shamal Mille Wheelset has also intergrated Torodial milling spiral groove on the braking track to lower your breaking distance and maintain silent braking.

Using 16 radial spokes at the front and 21 spokes at the rear with the exclusive Mega-G3 geomerty, it ensures good stiffness whilst reducing vibration.

Coming in at a weight of 1.45kg, this wheelset falls into the light weight spectrum.

Campagnolo Shamal Mille C17 Clincher Wheelset £799.99 save 29%

About Campagnolo

Vision

Be leader in the brackets of high-level and top-end products for all cycling applications, with a distinctive brand that transmits enjoyment.

Mission

Produce articles having a high technology, innovation and design content with long-lasting quality. Provide the client with a quality service that is always prompt.

Support the brand with differentiated image activity in line with our vision.

Transmit a clear direction, share goals and information, promote assumption of responsibility and support personal growth.

About Wiggle

Wiggle has always taken pride in being more than just a retailer; it works with brands, individuals and of course customers; to develop the best range, delivery and services in the tri-sports market place.

The passion for sport, and for delivering the best, is reflected perfectly by Wiggle’s own-brands: dhb, Vitus, Nukeproof, LifeLine and Prime Wheels. These products are designed, tested and developed in-house, by Wiggle staff. Each brand continues to be market leader in terms of quality and price.

Being active in the great outdoors is a great way to get people together, create a sense of fulfilment and enjoy life. Wiggle’s aim is to give as many people as possible the choice to access cycling and tri-sports.

Wiggle believe in being the kind of company that we would want to deal with, if we were you.

You have our absolute commitment as fellow active sports enthusiasts that you will be satisfied with Wiggle.